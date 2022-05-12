Winfield Town Council consider ARPA spending

WINFIELD — The Town Council took a step Tuesday toward the eventual spending of its American Rescue Plan Act fiscal recovery plan funds.

The council approved initial plans for four projects officials had earlier outlined, including the extension of the Randolph Street sewers, for which bids have been received and could be awarded as soon as the May 24 meeting, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson said.

Funding for that project, expected to be in the $300,000 to $400,000 range, could come from the ARPA funds, Anderson said.

“Potentially, it’s initially our most likely first project,” Anderson said.

In addition to the Randolph Street sewer extension, other potential ARPA-funded projects include expansion of the town’s wastewater treatment plant, a grant match for the Hidden Creek stormwater project and funding of 109th Avenue improvements, Anderson said.

The town last year received one-half of the $1.3 million ARPA funds, or $675,000.

It’s anticipated that the town will receive the other $675,000 next month, Anderson said.

The ARPA funds have to be earmarked toward capital improvements, such as infrastructure only, Anderson said.

The $1.3 million won’t be enough to fund all four projects but officials can go down the list.

The American Rescue Plan Act was signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021 and guaranteed direct relief to cities, towns and villages in the United States.

The town of Winfield received its allocation based on its population, Anderson said.

In other business, Winfield resident Rodney Dobbins asked town officials about issues he had involving garbage containers left out and not put away by some in his neighborhood.

Dobbins, who lives in Country Meadows, said he’s witnessed containers left out for three to five days following garbage pickup day.

“Who enforces that?” Dobbins asked.

Dobbins said he is a longtime resident of Winfield and rarely complains, but doesn’t want his property values to go down.

Officials, including Town Administrator Nick Bellar, told Dobbins to contact the town with any complaint and the town’s code enforcement officer would handle it.

“If you make a complaint, he (the code enforcement officer) will check it out,” Town Council President Gerald Stiener said.

Complaints can be filed anonymously with a street listed if there are concerns about angering a neighbor, Bellar told Dobbins.

In regard to where garbage containers are to be stored on a property, the town doesn’t set those rules but rather it would be part of the homeowners’ association bylaws, Bellar and Stiener said.

