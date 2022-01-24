 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winfield Town Council elects officers
0 Comments
alert top story urgent

Winfield Town Council elects officers

  • 0

WINFIELD — Gerald Stiener will once again serve as president of the Winfield Town Council for the coming year.

Stiener received the unanimous vote to serve as the council leader at a recent Town Council meeting.

The Town Council also voted to have fellow councilman Tim Clayton serve once again as vice president in 2022.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

In other business, the Town Council gave Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson the go-ahead to arrange a loan through the Indiana Bond Bank so that the town could lease three new Dodge Durango SUVs for the police department.

Anderson said the loan he will be applying for is approximately $103,101 plus interest.

"We will be adding three cars and will also be adding three new officers," Anderson said.

The newest full-time deputy, Jordan Billiups-Taylor, 30, was sworn in last year by Anderson.

Town Marshal Dan Ball said his goal is to have a total of seven police officers in 2022.

In other business, the council:

  • Approved a payment of $441,438 to Rieth-Riley Construction for work on the 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard intersection.
  • Approved a payment of $21,680 to Milestone Contractors for paving repairs in Doubletree East and along County Line Road.
  • Approved having staff send a notice to bidders for the town's designated trash/recycling company for 2022. To date, three companies have indicated an interest, Anderson said.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AI strikes again! Apparently mice have facial expressions

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Winfield adopts 2022 budget
Winfield News

Winfield adopts 2022 budget

  • Updated

The budget will include funding to cover dependents on health insurance for full-time employees and adding two or three new police SUVs for the town marshal's department.

Local News

Winfield proposes $6.9M budget

  • Updated

The fledgling town's budget in 1996 was $135,000 compared to the proposed 2022 budget of $6.9 million — including utilities — was presented to the Town Council earlier this week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts