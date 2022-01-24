Winfield Town Council elects officers

WINFIELD — Gerald Stiener will once again serve as president of the Winfield Town Council for the coming year.

Stiener received the unanimous vote to serve as the council leader at a recent Town Council meeting.

The Town Council also voted to have fellow councilman Tim Clayton serve once again as vice president in 2022.

In other business, the Town Council gave Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson the go-ahead to arrange a loan through the Indiana Bond Bank so that the town could lease three new Dodge Durango SUVs for the police department.

Anderson said the loan he will be applying for is approximately $103,101 plus interest.

"We will be adding three cars and will also be adding three new officers," Anderson said.

The newest full-time deputy, Jordan Billiups-Taylor, 30, was sworn in last year by Anderson.

Town Marshal Dan Ball said his goal is to have a total of seven police officers in 2022.

In other business, the council:

Approved a payment of $441,438 to Rieth-Riley Construction for work on the 109th Avenue and Grand Boulevard intersection.

Approved a payment of $21,680 to Milestone Contractors for paving repairs in Doubletree East and along County Line Road.

Approved having staff send a notice to bidders for the town's designated trash/recycling company for 2022. To date, three companies have indicated an interest, Anderson said.

