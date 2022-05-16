Work advances on Taft School constructrion

WINFIELD — Work is continuing on the new Robert A. Taft Middle School in Winfield.

Adam McAlpine, representing the Crown Point Community School Corp., came to the Winfield Plan Commission recently requesting secondary plat approval.

“We’re ready to move forward,” McAlpine told the Plan Commission.

Planners approved his request for the 98.25-acre site at 12408 Gibson St.

The commission also recommended to the Town Council a $1.09 million performance bond that includes completion of utilities, easements and roadwork at the site.

Crews began moving dirt in mid-August last year on the project.

The project is on schedule for the building to open in the fall of 2023 for the 2023-24 school year, school officials confirmed.

Currently at the new Taft, work continues with steel, plumbing, insulation, electrical, mechanical and concrete.

The structural steel and foundation walls in the academic wing (east side of the building) have been completed.

Footings for the auditorium are progressing, and concrete is being completed for the gymnasium, school officials said.

Set to serve 1,400 students, which is 300 more than the current middle school, the new Taft will feature classrooms equipped with 70- to 80-inch interactive video monitors, a television studio, an enlarged library and media center, and a main and auxiliary gymnasium, according to a previous Times report.

The new middle school campus also includes space for cross country, practice fields for football, a football and track field, baseball and softball fields, tennis courts, a "flex" practice field, a pond and an outdoor challenge learning lab, a presentation for the project shows.

Plans to build the new Taft were announced in late 2020.

The new middle school is a part of expansion projects planned by the school district slated to cost $214.5 million, including expansions at Crown Point High School and MacArthur and Timothy Ball elementary schools, as well as other infrastructure, technology and outdoor upgrades to the district's schools.

In other business, the commission heard, for discussion only, plans by Jim Lyons to develop a portion of 22 acres located at the southwest corner of 109th Avenue and Randolph, adjacent to Walgreens.

Lyons, of Winfield Commons, said his more immediate future plans include development of three commercial out lots, or approximately 12 acres, at the site facing 109th Avenue.

He said businesses currently being considered to build at those sites include medical offices or retail stores.

Town Administrator Nick Bellar said the property is now zoned agriculture, so Lyons would have to go for rezoning, most likely to commercial then also subdivide the parcels.

Plan Commission member Dave Anderson said his biggest concern for the future of the property, in the heart of the town’s business district, is traffic.

“I’m thinking of traffic. How do we get people in an out?” Anderson said.

Anderson suggested a second traffic light might be needed on 109th Avenue once future projects are approved.

Lyons was directed by planners to continue working with Bellar on any of his plans.

