 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winfield's proposed 2021 budget remains flat
urgent

Winfield's proposed 2021 budget remains flat

{{featured_button_text}}
Winfield stock

A sign welcomes visitors into Winfield. 

 John Luke, file, The Times

WINFIELD — The town is expecting its budget to remain flat in 2021.

Town Council members recently received a presentation from Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson on the town's 2021 budget, which is estimated at $3.26 million. The budget is slightly more than 2020's budget, which was $3.22 million. 

The 2021 property tax levy budget is estimated at $2 million, which is money that can be raised from taxpayers. 

5 submit bids for Winfield wastewater plant expansion
Lake election officials schedule in-person early voting hours

In 2021, the property tax rate for Winfield will increase by around 14 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. In 2020, the Winfield portion of a resident's tax bill was 29 cents, Anderson said. 

In his presentation, Anderson noted the initial property tax rate in Winfield was just over $1 for the 1996 budget year.

At the time, however, Lake County maintained the town's roads and provided police service, Anderson said. A police department and street department have since been added to the town. 

"Winfield has always been, by far, the lowest rate in Lake County. It's also one of the lowest rates in the state of Indiana because when we were incorporated back in 1993, the Town Council adopted a very conservative, very low property tax rate that we have had to basically live with since we were incorporated," Anderson said. 

The budget doesn't include an across-the-board raise for town employees, but there will be minor salary adjustments in 2021, Anderson said. 

The town will see a decrease in its vehicle highway (MVH) and local roads and streets (LRS) funds in 2021, Anderson said, adding the funds also are being impacted currently. 

Anderson said the COVID-19 pandemic plays a role in the reduction, but the town also is adjusting to a recent requirement to use MVH funds from the state on paving projects. 

In the past, the town used MVH funds for salt, fuel and operating costs. 

"We hadn't done that in the past. Our MVH pretty much covered our operations, and when we did paving, we would do that through a general obligation bond debt issue,"  Anderson said. "So that's been an adjustment for us, for our street department, is dealing with the restricted portion of the MVH." 

Funds will be made available to allow the town marshal to purchase new equipment, but no additional staffing will be permitted in 2021. The Winfield Police Department will continue to operate on a net deficit, Anderson's budget presentation reads. 

Flooding woes addressed in Winfeld
Little Free Library erected in memory of Winfield 18-year-old

When it comes to road improvements, the town will need to issue a general obligation fund in late 2020 if the town wants to purchase right-of-way parcels along 109th Avenue for intersection improvements. The bond also could cover paving, additional construction projects and vehicles or equipment.

In 2021, $73,000 has been budgeted for a grant match to pay for Randolph Street sidewalk engineering and design fees. 

The town doesn't yet have "significant" funding for vast downtown improvements laid out in the town's master plan. 

This year, the town is expected to bring in close to $600,000, Anderson said. In 2021, he estimates the department will bring in $525,000. 

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Crown Point's Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts