Winfield's proposed 2021 budget remains flat

WINFIELD — The town is expecting its budget to remain flat in 2021.

Town Council members recently received a presentation from Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson on the town's 2021 budget, which is estimated at $3.26 million. The budget is slightly more than 2020's budget, which was $3.22 million.

The 2021 property tax levy budget is estimated at $2 million, which is money that can be raised from taxpayers.

In 2021, the property tax rate for Winfield will increase by around 14 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. In 2020, the Winfield portion of a resident's tax bill was 29 cents, Anderson said.

In his presentation, Anderson noted the initial property tax rate in Winfield was just over $1 for the 1996 budget year.

At the time, however, Lake County maintained the town's roads and provided police service, Anderson said. A police department and street department have since been added to the town.

"Winfield has always been, by far, the lowest rate in Lake County. It's also one of the lowest rates in the state of Indiana because when we were incorporated back in 1993, the Town Council adopted a very conservative, very low property tax rate that we have had to basically live with since we were incorporated," Anderson said.