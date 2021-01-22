Winners announced in tree decorating contest

MUNSTER — The Women's Association of the Northwest Symphony has announced the winners of its 32nd annual festival of trees.

This year's event offered a stay-at-home plan because of the pandemic.

There were two categories: People's Choice, with winners determined by money collected at one dollar a vote, and Judges' Choice, with the winners selected by three judges.

The winners of the People's Choice were: first place, Munster Mints Girl Scouts, with theme of Spread the Cheer This Time of Year; second place, Theatre at the Center with theme of Christmas of Stage Past and third place, American Association of Teachers of French (NWI) with theme of L'Histoire de la France.

The winners of the Judges' Choice were: first place: Trama Catering and the CVPA, Holiday Sweets; second place, In-Pact, Autism/Cognitive Disabilities and third place, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Bee Happy.

Larry Mickow, Marilyn Stuckert and Michael Fish served as judges.

A total of $306.00 was received for tree voting this year which will be matched by an anonymous donor so for a total of $612.

The total event profit was $9,077.33, according to Mary Stark, vice president of marketing.