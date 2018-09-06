INDIANAPOLIS — A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Griffith and worth $50,000 will expire if the prize is not claimed by Monday.
The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging Region residents to check their pockets, check their purses, check their countertops, cabinets or wherever they keep their lottery tickets to see if they are the winner.
According to lottery officials, the Powerball ticket was purchased for the March 14 Powerball drawing at Speedway, 1901 N. Cline Ave., Griffith.
It matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball to earn the $50,000 prize.
The winning numbers for the March 14 drawing were 6, 12, 24, 41, 68 and Powerball 9.
Lottery rules require all draw game prizes be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
The winning ticket holder has until 5 p.m. Indianapolis time Monday to claim their prize at Hoosier Lottery headquarters, 1302 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.