Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Region will expire Thursday

An unclaimed Powerball ticket purchased in Gary that is worth $50,000 is set to expire Thursday, lottery officials said.
"Players should check to see if they have the winning ticket," officials said.
The ticket was purchased as part of the Jan. 9 drawing from the Speedway gas station at 3201 Grant St.
The winning ticket must be claimed no later than 4:30 EST Thursday at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment office in Indianapolis.
The Jan. 9 winning numbers are: 14-26-38-45-46 and the Powerball number is 13, officials said. The winning ticket matched four of the five winning numbers and the Powerball number.
All Hoosier Lottery Draw game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.
"The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions," lottery officials said.
