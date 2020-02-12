You are the owner of this article.
Winter storm targets Region, could make commute hazardous
Winter storm targets Region, could make commute hazardous

Snow in Valparaiso

Traffic drives through the overhead strings of lights above Washington Street on Friday, Jan. 17 as snow descends on the city.

 Kale Wilk, The Times

Drivers can expect hazardous, slippery road conditions on the commute home Wednesday. 

Snow is expected to move in late Wednesday afternoon and persist into the night, according to the National Weather Service. 

With the threat of more snowy weather on the way, the threat of dangerous road conditions will linger into Thursday morning, according to NWS. 

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Thursday, with up to 6 inches of snow expected and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour in Lake and Porter counties. 

High winds and up to 5 inches of snow is expected in LaPorte counties and other portions of Northwest Indiana. 

Pockets of blowing snow could further reduce visibility late Wednesday night and create further challenges for the early morning commute Thursday, NWS said. 

With a winter storm like this, the chance for lake-effect snow in parts of Lake and Porter counties exists, too. 

Bitterly cold conditions are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning, with sub-zero low temperatures and minimum wind chill values of minus 10 to 20.

Friday's temperatures will be the lowest since winter 2019, according to NWS.

North Lake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting from UIS. Contact her at lauren.cross@nwi.com or 219-933-3206.

