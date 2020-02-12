Winter storm targets Region, could make commute hazardous

Drivers can expect hazardous, slippery road conditions on the commute home Wednesday.

Snow is expected to move in late Wednesday afternoon and persist into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

With the threat of more snowy weather on the way, the threat of dangerous road conditions will linger into Thursday morning, according to NWS.

A winter weather advisory will be in effect from 4 p.m. Wednesday until 9 p.m. Thursday, with up to 6 inches of snow expected and wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour in Lake and Porter counties.

High winds and up to 5 inches of snow is expected in LaPorte counties and other portions of Northwest Indiana.

Pockets of blowing snow could further reduce visibility late Wednesday night and create further challenges for the early morning commute Thursday, NWS said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a winter storm like this, the chance for lake-effect snow in parts of Lake and Porter counties exists, too.

Bitterly cold conditions are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning, with sub-zero low temperatures and minimum wind chill values of minus 10 to 20.