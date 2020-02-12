Winter storm to continue into morning commute

With the possibility of more snow on the way, the threat of dangerous road conditions will linger into Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter weather advisory began at 4 p.m. Wednesday and will continue until 9 p.m. Thursday, with up to 6 inches of snow expected and wind gusts of up to 35 mph in Lake and Porter counties.
As of 7 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago's Midway and O'Hare airports reported about 1 inch of snow, NWS Meterologist Gino Izzi said.
Izzi said the overnight snowfall will vary in intensity from light to moderate until Thursday mid-morning, where flurries and possible lake effect snow will fall until Thursday night.
High winds and up to 5 inches of snow are expected in LaPorte counties and other portions of Northwest Indiana.
Pockets of blowing snow reduced visibility Wednesday night and could create further challenges for the early morning commute Thursday, according to the NWS.
With a winter storm like this, the chance for lake-effect snow in parts of Lake and Porter counties exists, too.
Bitterly cold conditions are expected late Thursday night into Friday morning, with sub-zero low temperatures and minimum wind chill values of minus 10 to 20.
Friday's temperatures will be the lowest since last winter, according to the NWS.