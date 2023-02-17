The wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet that fell overnight left roads across the Region slick for the Friday morning commute, the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District reported.

Compounding the problem has been the lake effect snow in the district's northwest counties.

"Please leave early and drive to the conditions," INDOT said. "You will need to increase your stopping distance and decrease your speeds."

State plow trucks have been out and hard at work since Thursday afternoon, according to INDOT.

No major problem have been reported on area highways.

The Michigan City Area Schools announced a two-hour delay Friday and cancelled the morning Pre-K program.