Established in 1852, the town of Lowell is rich in history. Six locations are listed in the National Register of Historic Places. That includes the Lowell Commercial Historical District that includes 28 buildings in the business center of town. Not content to rest on its laurels, Lowell is building a future that is as exciting as its storied past.
Residential growth
Having available homes for young families is key to Lowell’s growth, according to town manager Jeff Sheridan. “We have been working with new and familiar developers and builders to meet the demand for new housing,” he says. “We have had great success filling in most of the openings in existing subdivisions across town.”
Sheridan explains that developments that began before the Great Recession (2007-09) halted when the housing market got hit hard. So, many lots remained empty. Town officials have worked with developers and financiers to fill those lots with family homes. Homes in Village Green, Heritage Falls, and Carriage Crossing are purchased as fast as they become available.
“We recorded 300 building permits in 2017, and 193 to date in 2018,” says Sheridan. “Today, there are only a handful of undeveloped lots left in those communities. It’s a seller’s market for real estate, and that’s especially true in Lowell.”
Sheridan refers to the Lake County Planning Commission’s Comprehensive Plan. That plan states that Lowell will remain one of the three fastest growing communities in Lake County for the next 20 years. “There’s two reasons we are experiencing record growth,” Sheridan says. “The first is that we have ample room to expand, especially to the south. The second is that people really like what they find when they visit down here.”
Lowell prides itself on strong family ties, according to Sheridan. “People down here take time to know their neighbors and their local businesses,” he says. “Our town council puts a lot of effort into keeping our value system strong.”
The school system, which experienced a small decline in enrollment before the recent housing boom, is well positioned to handle to the increase in students that accompanies new homes, Sheridan says.
Infrastructure plans
The town is out in front on infrastructure needs, according to Sheridan. Between 2013 and 2017, it replaced most of the aging, leaking water mains. This year, a new water tower was completed to help address growth. “We will upgrade our water treatment plant this year,” Sheridan says. “We are also going to add two new clarifiers, one this year and one in 2019.” He adds that the town is developing a plan to test and repair all of the fire hydrants.
“Water usage has been increasing due to our growth,” Sheridan says. “It’s a challenge to stay out in front, but our team is doing a great job of handling day-to-day issues while completing longer projects that improve quantity and quality.”
Sheridan also says that the town is working on a Community Crossings grant application for state funding to repair and maintain roads and streets. “We received $1 million in 2016, which allowed us to do more than $2 million in repairs and maintenance in 2017 and 2018,” he says.
Business boom
Aunt Millie’s bakery fired up the ovens at its Lowell location in April 2017. Just 15 months later, it has expanded, adding another shift and running around the clock. “When they first built the facility, they took into account the possibility of additional growth,” Sheridan says. “We’re happy that Lowell is the beneficiary of the increase.”
Sheridan says that the town continues to see strong demand for downtown commercial space. “The town has invested in new street benches, waste containers, and banners, which should be in place later this year,” he says. “We are also developing a new downtown master plan to guide future improvements.”
Sheridan says that two new restaurants are preparing to open in the next 60 days. “We offer a façade matching grant up to $10,000 with a priority given to those in the historic preservation district,” he says. “We also use tax increment financing (TIF) and tax abatement when appropriate.”
Plans are underway for a new aquatic feature for Freedom Park, Sheridan says, with a goal of starting construction in early 2019 and a grand opening that summer. "We are also working on a new parks master plan to guide the growth as well as to better serve all Lowell residents."