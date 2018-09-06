LAKE STATION — A man told police a Gary woman who died Wednesday night jumped into a lake at Three Rivers County Park and never resurfaced, police said.
Shanice Black, 27, was recovered from the lake near where the man said she had jumped in from a pier, authorities said.
Lake Station police were dispatched about 8:30 p.m. to the park at 2800 Colorado Street for a possible drowning victim, he said.
Officers spoke with the man at the scene. A dive team was requested, and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police responded.
Black's cause and manner of death were pending investigation, according to the Lake County coroner's office. An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.
There was some initial miscommunication regarding the location, because the witness didn't know where he was, Johnson said.
He initially told 911 dispatchers he was at Grand Boulevard Lake, but he actually was at the lake at Three Rivers County Park.
"At this point, we do not believe there is any fault with the 911 center regarding the communication," Johnson said.
