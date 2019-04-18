PORTAGE — A woman was airlifted in critical condition after she and her 4-year-old son were ejected during a rollover crash late Wednesday on Interstate 94, police said.
Dashalon Jacques Lowe, 23, of Gary, was driving west on I-94, about three-quarters of a mile west of the Portage exit, about 7:35 p.m. when a tire on her 2002 GMC Envoy blew and she lost control, police said.
The Envoy rolled down and up through a ditch and came to rest upright on its wheels on Southport Road, Indiana State Police said.
Lowe and the 4-year-old, who was riding in the right rear passenger seat, were ejected.
A 2-year-old girl in a child safety seat and front seat passenger Lorenzo D. Campbell, 23, of Gary, the children's father, remained in the SUV and were not injured in the crash, police said.
Both children and Campbell were taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus to be checked. The 4-year-old suffered injuries to his leg, police said.
Lowe was flown to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with life-threatening injuries, police said.