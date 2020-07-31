Woman mangles hand in toll road coin machine accident, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A woman's hand was badly mangled after her hand became stuck while paying at a toll booth Friday afternoon.

At 12:05 p.m. police responded to an injury at the toll road collection booths near exit 17 at the 17-mile marker on Interstate 90 eastbound in Gary, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Judith Kubsch.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment.

A trooper at the scene said the woman's hand became stuck in the toll road coin receptacle as she drove away, causing extensive damage to her hand. Police also reported the woman's ring may have caused her finger to get stuck.

Other motorists reported seeing a woman standing in the roadway and then lying on the ground, calling for help. One passerby gave her material to try and stop the bleeding and another witness described her fingers as being badly mangled.