Woman mangles hand in toll road coin machine accident, police say
Woman mangles hand in toll road coin machine accident, police say

GARY — A woman's hand was badly mangled after her hand became stuck while paying at a toll booth Friday afternoon.  

At 12:05 p.m. police responded to an injury at the toll road collection booths near exit 17 at the 17-mile marker on Interstate 90 eastbound in Gary, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Judith Kubsch. 

The woman was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus for treatment. 

A trooper at the scene said the woman's hand became stuck in the toll road coin receptacle as she drove away, causing extensive damage to her hand. Police also reported the woman's ring may have caused her finger to get stuck. 

Other motorists reported seeing a woman standing in the roadway and then lying on the ground, calling for help. One passerby gave her material to try and stop the bleeding and another witness described her fingers as being badly mangled. 

Crews sanitized the coin collection machine, which had a significant amount of blood on it. All lanes in the area are open, police reported Friday afternoon. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

