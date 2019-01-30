Hammond firefighters battled a blaze at a single-family home in the 2700 block of 163rd Place early Wednesday. The home's roof collapsed during the fire, causing the first floor to fall into the basement, Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
The Hammond Fire Department responds to a fire in sub-zero temperatures on Wednesday morning. Fire fighters work to put out a fire at the 2700 block of 163rd Street in Hammond.
Tony V. Martin, The Times
Bill Dolan, The Times
Bill Dolan, The Times
HAMMOND — Neighbors were unsure if a woman was missing after a house fire early Wednesday in the city's Hessville section.
Hammond firefighters were dispatched about 7 a.m. to the 2700 block of 163rd Place and encountered heavy flames at the front door, Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
Emily Griffith, who lives across the street, said she believes a woman in her 60s lives in the home.
The woman's family was on scene earlier but was led away by authorities after a short time.
Smith said the fire was mostly extinguished by 10 a.m., though there was still a lot of steam.
Firefighters had to immediately back out because of heavy fire. The extreme cold cause a hydrant and one rig to freeze up, he said.
The roof of the single-family home collapsed, causing the first floor to fall into the basement, Smith said. Family members told firefighters the woman who lives inside never leaves, but they were still trying to reach her, Smith said.
Firefighters could be seen hacking a hole in the side of the house, possibly to enter. Three large fire rigs remained on the scene about 9:30 a.m. along with a Hammond Fire Department ambulance.
Griffith said when she first noticed the house fire, flames were coming out of the roof, which collapsed inward later. She saw a firefighter get pulled to safety before the front porch collapsed to the ground.
Smith planned to call in a demolition crew to help clear debris so firefighters could enter the home, he said.
"We can't go in there, because there's no floor," he said.
The fire's origin and cause remained under investigation.