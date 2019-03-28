St. JOHN — A woman reported missing earlier this month to police has reached out to family members.
Deputy Chief David Demeter confirmed Thursday morning that Jessica Elaine Jansen, 32, contacted her mother early Thursday morning to let her family know she was safe.
Jansen's parents reported her missing to St. John police on March 12. Demeter said her parents had been unable to contact her for some time as she did not have a cell phone and had not posted on known social media sites. The family turned to police earlier this month for help.