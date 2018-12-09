Winners of the annual WANISS (Women’s Association of the Northwest Indiana Symphony Society) Festival of Trees were announced at the 30th annual Festival of Trees luncheon last month. More than 300 participants attended the luncheon to raise funds for the Northwest Indiana Symphony. Last year WANISS contributed more than $3000 to the symphony.
Winners chosen by the judges:
Youth Division:
1st Place: Noah’s Ark by St. Paul Lutheran School
2nd Place: Season’s Reading—Give the Gift of Reading by Munster Mints Girl Scouts
Adult Division:
1st Place: Visions of School Supplies Danced in Their Head by Munster Junior Woman’s Club
2nd Place: Scandinavian Christmas by Nordik Folk/Nordik Kids
3rd Place: Let the Good Times Roll by Teachers of French
People’s Choice Awards
1st Place: Season’s Reading—Give the Gift of Reading by Munster Mints Girl Scouts
2nd Place: We Remember Them by Hospice of the Calumet Area
3rd Place (tie): Undercover Santa by Gamma Nu Chapter of Tri Kappa
3rd Place (tie): Charities We Support by Service League of NWI
Honorable Mention: Everything’s Coming Up Roses by Munster Garden Club