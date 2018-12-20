Daughters of Penelope, an international women's group, presented a check for $1,500 to The Salvation Army Lake County.
The objectives of the Daughters of Penelope are to promote hellenism, education, philanthropy, civic responsibility, and family and individual excellence.
“This generous gift from the Daughters of Penelope couldn’t have come at a better time,” said Major Jose Tamayo, coordinator for the Salvation Army Lake County. “This is always a very difficult time of year for needy individuals and families. The Salvation Army’s resources are often stretched at this time, helping to provide food, warm clothing, gifts for under the Christmas tree, and more.”
For more information about the Salvation Army, call Kevin Feldman, Director of Development, at 219-838-1328.