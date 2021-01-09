 Skip to main content
Work advances on new brewhouse
BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse

The new BJs Restaurant and Brewhouse in Hobart looks to be completed soon.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

Construction is moving along briskly on BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse at the site of the former Joe’s Crab Shack in the Crossings at Hobart shopping plaza.

The restaurant is known for its Southern California twist on Chicago-style pizza and its craft beers.

The former Joe's Crab Shack building has been vacant since the restaurant stopped operating in August 2017.

