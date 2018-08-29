MERRILLVILLE — Residential construction looks to begin in another area of the Heritage North community.
Work in the subdivision, which is south of U.S. 30 and Taney Place, could soon move into the fifth phase, and there are plans for a sixth phase, said John Borucki, a representative for the project.
The fifth phase calls for homes to be built on 12 lots. The sixth phase will have construction on 11 parcels, Borucki said.
Plans show development of three duplexes in the next two phases. The remainder of the lots will be single-family homes, Borucki said.
He said he wants to have infrastructure in before the fall so lots in the fifth phase would be available for construction. Work will eventually move to the sixth phase, but construction isn't expected in that portion of the subdivision this year.
Plans for the fifth and sixth phases require approval from the town's Plan Commission. The panel could take action on the requests during its Aug. 21 meeting.
Work for Heritage North started about 10 years ago. In addition to the single-family homes and duplexes, the subdivision also has commercial lots available.
Borucki said about half of what has already been approved in earlier phases has been sold in Heritage North.
As efforts continue to move to the next phases, Heritage North representatives are working with town officials to help bring drainage relief to a nearby residential community.
Borucki said Merrillville's Stormwater Utility is exploring if it could tie into the storm system being developed in Heritage North to enhance drainage in the nearby Independence Hill subdivision.