Work progressing at Merrillville town center

MERRILLVILLE — Work continues at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and the town has attracted more sponsorships for the facility.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the outdoor athletic field is finished and “looks phenomenal.”

The flooring is being installed and work is taking place in the second floor mezzanine and in the locker rooms, Pettit said.

“A lot of things happening out there,” he said.

Many businesses and organizations have visited the site and follow up tours have been scheduled for potential naming rights sponsorships of various areas of the facility.

“We have approached several of our businesses and they have responded very admirably in sponsoring the three basketball courts, the men's and women's locker room, the community studio , the outdoor patio,” Pettit said.

He said he can't disclose names of the potential sponsors until agreements have been finalized.

Funding from the sponsorships will be deposited into a non-reverting fund that would be used to handle future work at the facility, which could include refinishing courts, maintenance and repairs that could be eventually be necessary.