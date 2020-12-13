Work progressing at Merrillville town center

MERRILLVILLE — Work continues at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, and the town has attracted more sponsorships for the facility.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said the outdoor athletic field is finished and “looks phenomenal.”
The flooring is being installed and work is taking place in the second floor mezzanine and in the locker rooms, Pettit said.
“A lot of things happening out there,” he said.
Many businesses and organizations have visited the site and follow up tours have been scheduled for potential naming rights sponsorships of various areas of the facility.
“We have approached several of our businesses and they have responded very admirably in sponsoring the three basketball courts, the men's and women's locker room, the community studio , the outdoor patio,” Pettit said.
He said he can't disclose names of the potential sponsors until agreements have been finalized.
Funding from the sponsorships will be deposited into a non-reverting fund that would be used to handle future work at the facility, which could include refinishing courts, maintenance and repairs that could be eventually be necessary.
The Dean and Barbara White Family Foundation has committed to providing a $10 million gift over the next five years to cover operational costs at the center. The massive gift resulted in naming the $24 million facility the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.
The facility at 6600 Broadway is expected to open in March. It will feature a fitness center, elevated walking/jogging path, three regulation basketball courts, six volleyball courts, a rock climbing wall and a multipurpose turf athletic field. There also is a community room that has space available for rent for events, meetings and other activities.
Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said Merrillville is bringing in community groups to use the facility.
He said leases are in the works with Merrillville Pop Warner, soccer and wrestling clubs to have their youth sports activities there.
“That is a part of our community linkage, community tie-in,” Svetanoff said.
He said the leases have been sent to the organizations for their approval, and they will eventually go before the council to authorize them.
Depending on progressions with COVID-19, there are several sports tournaments already scheduled for next year, which could bring in thousands of people to the area.
“This thing is taking off,” Pettit said of the facility.
There are other events besides athletic programming being planned for the community center.
Town Manager Patrick Reardon said there are several companies building new facilities in Merrillville, and he plans to collaborate with them and local unions to host a job fair at the community center after it opens.
“I would like to see that job fair become an annual event,” Reardon said.
