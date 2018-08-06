HOBART — The long-discussed 3rd Street bridge project in Hobart is coming to fruition with major work scheduled to start in coming months.
Utility relocation has already started, said Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert, which has provided engineering services for the replacement.
Dammarell said crews from Gariup Construction are expected to mobilize at the site at the end of July or early August for the near $6.5 million project. Bridge demolition is scheduled to begin in August.
He said it's anticipated construction of the new bridge over Lake George will be finished by the fall of 2019. The bridge will be open to traffic at that time, but some additional work, including landscaping, will wrap up in 2020.
“This is a big project,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
Although the upcoming project will close the bridge to traffic for many months, city officials said it will be worth the wait because of the many enhancements the new structure will bring to the community.
Dammarell said both the span and the clearance of the new bridge will be larger than the existing structure.
Board of Public Works and Safety member Tom Ehrhardt said that will enhance the flow of the lake.
Addressing the water restriction there will reduce flooding in Hobart by permitting quicker passage of stormwater downstream. The new design will reduce water levels on Lake George by several feet during times of high water, like the flooding that occurred in 2008.
Dammarell said the additional clearance also will allow watercraft to access areas of Lake George that currently can't be reached by boats.
The new bridge will have architectural features that will fit with Hobart's historic downtown area.
Addressing the 3rd Street bridge has been discussed for years, and several entities have collaborated to make the project happen.
That's included the city's Board of Public Works and Safety, Redevelopment Commission and Sanitary/Stormwater District Board, Snedecor said.
“This has been quite a process,” he said.
The Lake County Board of Commissioners also is contributing $1 million to the project.
“This has been a team effort,” Snedecor said.