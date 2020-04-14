You are the owner of this article.
Worker falls to death at U.S. Steel Gary Works
Contractor dies after fall at U.S. Steel Gary Works

Blast furnaces at U.S. Steel Gary Works are pictured in this aerial photo. 

 File

GARY — A contractor died after a fall April 8 at U.S. Steel Gary Works, a company spokeswoman said.

The contractor was conducting routine cleaning and injured as a result of a fall, spokeswoman Meghan Cox said.

The contractor was taken to a local hospital and later died. No one else was hurt, Cox said.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual," she said. 

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified, and U.S. Steel was working with the agency to complete an investigation, she said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

