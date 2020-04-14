Worker falls to death at U.S. Steel Gary Works

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A contractor died after a fall April 8 at U.S. Steel Gary Works, a company spokeswoman said.

The contractor was conducting routine cleaning and injured as a result of a fall, spokeswoman Meghan Cox said.

The contractor was taken to a local hospital and later died. No one else was hurt, Cox said.

"We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of the individual," she said.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified, and U.S. Steel was working with the agency to complete an investigation, she said.

