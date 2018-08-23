MERRILLVILLE — A wreck Thursday night involving two semis and a pickup truck has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 at the U.S. 30 interchange, according to police.
Indiana State Police said police and first responders were called to the area around 9:35 p.m.
State police couldn't provide any information on what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
Area fire crews were called to the scene to put out a fire from one of the semis.
