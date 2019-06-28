While traditionalists and entrepreneurs often clash over the notion of bringing retail devel…

Moto on Ice

Summertime isn't the only opportunity to enjoy the outdoors in Cedar Lake.

When the boats have been put in storage and the lake has turned to ice, another sport hits the area.

Moto on Ice brings motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles and sidehacks to compete in ice racing.

Two tracks are carved out for participants. There is a quarter-mile short track and a 2.5-mile course for the American Motorcyclist Association-sanctioned ice racing organization.

Jeff Fredette, an organizer of the event, said Moto on Ice has been offered for years in Cedar Lake.

The number of participants varies each year, Fredette said. The weather can affect the timing and duration of the season as well as how many people are involved.

He recalled a year in which there were 99 racers there on two consecutive weekends. He and other organizers were hoping to get at least one more participant during that time.

“We never reached triple digits,” Fredette said.

He said Moto on Ice has been enticing for people of all ages.

There have been children as young as 4 racing. Fredette said some people in their 80s also have raced.

The event usually draws a crowd.

Fredette said the lake is often “packed with spectators” watching as the vehicles whiz around the tracks.

Visit www.facebook.com/MotoOnIceCedarLake1/ for information.