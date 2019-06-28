For decades, the Cedar Lake Yacht Club has united those with a passion for boating.
The club was formed July 21, 1934, with a focus on sailing and racing, said Scott Campbell, a yacht club board member. It was on the next day when the organization had its first race.
“It's been going on there a long time,” said Campbell, who joined the organization in 1990.
The Cedar Lake Yacht Club comprises about 60 families, Campbell said.
“We're a small club,” he said.
It might be smaller than some other yacht clubs, but it's dedication is not lagging. Campbell said some are third-generation members.
According to the organization's website, “the primary goal of our club is to promote the sport of sailing by providing a first-rate facility for our members and their guests.”
On the grounds is the clubhouse. The site also has a boat ramp, two cranes and a pier for member's watercraft.
The initial “clubhouse” was a houseboat.
Club members in 1958 began discussing purchasing a permanent facility for the organization. In the next year, the clubs acquired its current site at 13700 Cedar St. The building, which had been used as a summer home, has been updated several times.
In 1960, a bar was added in the upper level. An extensive two-phase renovation took place there in the 1980s.
The yacht club has weekly scow races, Campbell said, in addition to its Ice Breaker Regatta, inaugurated in 1962.
“It's a long tradition,” Campbell said of the regatta, “It's still a good time.”
The races the club holds on Sundays starting in May are open to members, but the regatta brings in sailors from other clubs and areas.
Campbell said there's plenty of work to be done to prepare for the regatta, which his held the first weekend in May. Besides club members, those participating in the annual event often lend a hand.
Campbell said preparations involve setting up docks in water that is pretty cold as they work. Fitting for the Ice Breaker.
In addition to the competitions, the yacht club supports the South Lake Sailing School.
Campbell, director of the school, said the program includes seven sessions in June and July. Each session lasts three hours, and club members volunteer to teach.
“We want to share our passion with these people,” Campbell said.
Twelve people are enrolled in the program this season.
Campbell said the school has taught a wide range of ages. Youngest participants are about 12, with students ranging up to senior citizens. Family members have even enrolled together.
Campbell said lessons take place rain or shine because there are many topics students can learn outside of a boat. And there are tests.
The school not only provides valuable information for those interested in learning about sailing, it also helps to attract new members to the yacht club.
When the club isn't hosting races or teaching new sailors, “our members can also enjoy the wonderful 800-acre Cedar Lake by day sailing, recreational boating or just lounging at our beautiful facility and take in the great views,” according to the club website.
Campbell said many in the club will be sailing on the water “all the way into November.”
The organization also has many members who aren't boat owners.
Campbell said the club also hosts social events even out of season, including Halloween and Christmas parties.
“It's fun stuff,” Campbell said.
He said one of his favorite aspects of the club is the camaraderie.