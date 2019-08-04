{{featured_button_text}}
CROWN POINT — A 10-year-old boy suffered a broken leg Sunday night after he was hit by a car while riding a scooter several blocks south of the square, police said.

The boy was crossing a street at the intersection of Court Street and School Court when a driver traveling north struck him, Police Chief Pete Land said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital by ambulance, he said. 

The driver was not injured. Land did not yet have information on the driver's identity.

The Crown Point Police Department's crash reconstruction team was handling the investigation.

