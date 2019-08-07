SHELBY — The noise of screeching tires caught the woman's attention as she tended to a bonfire outside her home Tuesday evening.
Giana Piatanesi turned toward the sound, and at first, she thought it was a cardboard box lying before the stopped vehicle in the 23300 block of Harrison Street, just south of Lowell. But in horror, she soon realized it was actually the body of her 2-year-old son, Jacob Arnold.
Piatanesi ran to her child laying in the fetal position, picked him up and then set the boy down in the family's yard, where officers found him about 8:30 p.m.
Arnold wasn't moving and displayed shallow breathing, police said. He had blood near the left side of his forehead, with scrapes on his knees and toes.
The driver of the vehicle, Darlene Houser, told officers she didn't see the boy until it was too late. The 2-year-old came to rest about 20 feet in front of her Dodge.
Investigators determined she had been traveling 25 mph in the dimly lit 30-mph zone and showed no signs of impairment.
Piatanesi said Arnold must have followed his siblings, who headed across the street to a neighbor's home for dinner, according to police. She hadn't realized he even left the yard.
Medics took Arnold to a local hospital for treatment following the incident. The severity of his injuries prompted his transport to Cromer Children's Hospital in Chicago via helicopter about 11 p.m.
Pam Jones, a spokeswoman for the Lake County Sheriff's Department, said Arnold is stable condition, and no charges are expected to be filed against Houser.