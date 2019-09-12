CALUMET TWP. — A 14-year-old boy has died after being found unresponsive at the bottom of a Calumet High School pool Wednesday evening, according to the Lake Ridge New Tech Schools superintendent.
Dr. Sharon Johnson-Shirley said trainers immediately performed CPR on the teen and administered an automatic electronic defibrillator. He was then taken to Community Hospital in Munster from the school in the 3900 block of Calhoun Street.
Johnson-Shirley said the 14-year-old was later airlifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
"It's been very traumatic for the family, staff and students," Johnson-Shirley said. "We're just trying to make sense of what happened. There will be an investigation underway."
Johnson-Shirley said the pool was open to the school's football players following Wednesday's practice, with the coach overseeing the students while in they used the facility.
You have free articles remaining.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department is handling the case. Deputies were dispatched to the Calumet Township high school about 6 p.m., finding the unresponsive teen.
Check back at nwi.com for updates as this story develops.