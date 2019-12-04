{{featured_button_text}}
63-year-old dies in crash on I-65, police say

James Miller, of Markham, Illinois, was driving north about 6 p.m. Tuesday when his 1998 Ford Ranger suddenly drove into the median, striking a concrete barrier. 

 Provided by Indiana State Police

GARY — A 63-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.

James Miller, of Markham, Illinois, was driving north about 6 p.m. when his 1998 Ford Ranger suddenly drove into the median, striking a concrete barrier. 

Police said the pickup continued over the barrier and into the southbound lanes. It then hit a guardrail and another concrete barrier before stopping on the west shoulder.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Miller, the only occupant, was extricated from the Ford and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he later died. 

"It is possible that the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. An autopsy is pending," police said in a release Wednesday. "Notification of family has been made."

 

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Morning Cops/Breaking News Reporter

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.