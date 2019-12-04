63-year-old dies in crash on I-65, police say

GARY — A 63-year-old man died in a crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 65, according to Indiana State Police.
James Miller, of Markham, Illinois, was driving north about 6 p.m. when his 1998 Ford Ranger suddenly drove into the median, striking a concrete barrier.
Police said the pickup continued over the barrier and into the southbound lanes. It then hit a guardrail and another concrete barrier before stopping on the west shoulder.
Miller, the only occupant, was extricated from the Ford and taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary, where he later died.
"It is possible that the driver may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. An autopsy is pending," police said in a release Wednesday. "Notification of family has been made."