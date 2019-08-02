HOBART — Police located a missing 14-year-old girl in Michigan just hours after declaring a Statewide Silver Alert Thursday evening.
Addyson Grey Williams, who hadn't been seen since 9 a.m. Wednesday, was found in good health, Capt. James Gonzales said. Her family is on their way to pick her up now.
Gonzales said no arrests have been made in connection to Williams' disappearance. When police issued the alert, officers believed the 14-year-old to be in extreme danger and said she might require medical assistance.
