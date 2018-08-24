CEDAR LAKE — A 71-year-old man was injured Thursday and the area around the BP gas station on U.S. 41 was evacuated after he crashed through a display of propane tanks and into a building, police said.
Robert Pilkin, of Grant Park, Illinois, was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries after the crash, Cedar Lake police said.
Police were dispatched about 11:20 a.m. to the gas station at the intersection of U.S. 41 and West 133rd Avenue for the crash.
Officers found Pilkin had crashed a 2006 Chevrolet SUV into the front of the gas station building.
The building sustained extensive damage, but was determined to be structurally safe, police said.
The propane tanks were not damaged, and there were no leaks because of the crash.
The area was evacuated as a precaution until the SUV was removed the the scene was determined to be safe, police said.
No injuries besides Pilkin's were reported.
Investigators were reviewing video provided by BP as they worked to determine the cause of the crash, police said.