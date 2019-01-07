A Crown Point resident, just barely old enough to vote, has announced plans to run for City Council as a Democrat at-large in the upcoming municipal election.
Melvin Craig III, 18, who was born in Merrillville and raised in Crown Point, said he is dedicated to “improving the community.” If elected, Craig promises to help local small businesses thrive, modernize the city’s infrastructure and keep the downtown square a profitable location.
"We need to focus on strengthening our city's growing infastructure and that means expanding our EMS and police force to meet those demands," Craig said.
“My vision is to make (Crown Point) a greener place,” Craig added, noting that some of his ideas include adding green building ordinances to local government buildings to make the infrastructures “more inclusive and updated.”
Although the young candidate will not officially start campaigning until Jan. 19, Craig said he already has met with local businesses and leaders to discuss what is most important to them in the election and upcoming years.
“Small businesses are integral to this community,” Craig said.
Craig graduated from Crown Point High School in 2017. While there, he was a member of Crown Point High School’s internship program, where he helped organize field trips and worked more than 260 community service hours, according to a news release.
After graduation, Craig started work as a federal contract court reporter for the Social Security Administration’s Office of Hearing Operations in Chicago.
Currently Craig is attending school online at Eastern Gateway Community College for paralegal studies and has hopes to eventually attend law school.
Though some may have concerns regarding his experience and age, Craig said he is ready for the challenge.
“If we want to see a difference, we have to get involved at a young age,” he said, pointing out the large number of young midterm elected officials nationwide. “If we wait, we could let the moment pass.”