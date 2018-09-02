Subscribe for 33¢ / day
The condition of a 3-year-old is unknown after the child was pulled from a pool Sunday in Griffith.

According to the Lake County Sheriff's Department, first responders were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of East Elm Street.

Police arrived and performed CPR before the child was transported to Community Hospital in Munster.

Lake County detectives handling the case remained on scene and at the hospital Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back at nwi.com for updates. 

