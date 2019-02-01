HAMMOND — Three siblings watched helplessly in sub-zero temps as flames swallowed their mother's home and firefighters picked through the wreckage.
Sherilyn “Sherry” Farmer, 71, was found dead inside late Wednesday, hours after a fire destroyed her home in the 2700 block of 163rd Place in the city's Hessville section.
Her three children, Mike, Layna and Don Farmer, stayed at the scene in the extreme cold for hours, hoping for a different outcome.
“They said they wouldn't stop until they found my mother,” Don Farmer, 51, of Chicago, said. “It was horrific conditions. They told me this was the worst weather they've worked in.”
The fire also claimed the lives of Sherry Farmer's five beloved pet cats.
“The sad thing is that they all perished with her,” Don Farmer said.
'It's something I'll never forget'
Hammond firefighters encountered heavy flames at Sherry Farmer's front door when they arrived just after 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and were forced to retreat.
Mike Farmer, 49, of Hammond, said he talked to his mother just the day before, telling her not to venture into the cold weather and that he would be coming by in the next couple of days.
“I said, 'Don't be brave. Don't go out,” Mike Farmer said. “I'll be there by Thursday.”
Then Mike Farmer picked up a call early Wednesday from his in-laws, who live across from his mother, saying, “Mike, your mom's house is burning, it's pretty bad.”
As he rushed over, thick smoke on Kennedy Avenue prevented him from reaching the house at first. Meanwhile, his brother was on his way from Chicago.
“When I got there I saw the firefighters, then I saw my mom's house engulfed in flames,” Don Farmer said. “It's something I'll never forget.”
Firefighters continued to battle the blaze for several hours and then called in a demolition crew to help dig through the rubble to find Sherry Farmer's body.
At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, firefighters found Sherry Farmer deceased in her home.
“I didn't get a chance to see her, but I'm glad I didn't,” Don Farmer said. “The coroners took her and my sister identified her body. Her body was badly damaged.”
'She loved life'
Sherry Farmer's family described her as a younger-than-her-years woman who loved her family and her pets unconditionally. The beloved matriarch had seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren — all of whom she adored, her family said.
Don Farmer said she would laugh at all of his jokes, though he suspected they weren't always that funny. She was just that kind of person.
“She loved life, she had a great sense of humor,” Don Farmer said. “She was a loving mother. I have a hole in my heart that will never heal. She was my best friend.”
While her children were still very young, Sherry Farmer and her husband divorced and she became the sole provider of her family, her sons said. That's when she began her 29-year career as an assembly line worker for the Ford Motor Company located in Chicago.
“She was one of the first women to be hired in the '70s in the Ford factory,” Don Farmer said. “She was the sole provider of the family since I was 9 years old. She always made sure we were all taken care of and always put us first.”
She was also a compassionate animal lover. Sherry Farmer had five cats she took care of and even put food out for the local stray cats, Mike Farmer said.
A devastating loss
Mike Farmer keeps driving by the house, peering at the iced-over wreckage from his car. Somewhere in the rubble are the funeral urns that hold the ashes of the children's grandmother and uncle.
In the midst of the loss, Mike Farmer said he feels cheated.
“I wish I would've had more time with her,” he said. "I'm devastated. The only closure is that she's in a better place where there's no pain and I'll see her again one day.”
“I'm numb right now, I have moments where I cry,” Don Farmer said. “It's pain I can't describe. I just talked to her the day before because we were going to go out Saturday. We go out every weekend and get something to eat and shop. Now I don't have that anymore. I'm devastated.”
From burial and funeral arrangements to the iced-over wreckage of the house, the freezing weather has put plenty of road blocks in the way of the grieving family. Funeral arrangements are in progress and Don Farmer said several firefighters asked to be in attendance.
She will have a wake and funeral, though her remains will be cremated, her family said.
“That's what hurts me, I'm going to have to cremate her because her body is so damaged,” Don Farmer said.
However, as news of the fire spread, so did the kind words of strangers to the family.
“The community has really reached out to us; A lot of people have been commenting on social media,” Mike Farmer said. “It does feel good to know people are saying prayers for us.”
The investigation
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
Investigators have not been able to fully access the property, because much of the rubble remained frozen. They plan to inspect a dryer as the investigation continues because of a report Sherry Farmer had been having trouble with it in recent days, Smith said.
Sherry Farmer's family believes carbon monoxide must have claimed her and her pets' lives before the blaze started.
“I didn't want her to suffer, I was told she didn't,” Don Farmer said. “They don't know exactly what happened but I'm thinking something like carbon monoxide must have gotten to her because I know she would've ran out of the house.”
Mike and Don Farmer both thanked the firefighters for their efforts on that horrendously cold, devastating day. The men said firefighters kept ushering Don and Mike Farmer inside the firetruck designated for warming, worrying the men might suffer from frostbite.
“The Fire Department was excellent, they were really great,” Don Farmer said. “I wrote to the city of Hammond on social media saying the firefighters were outstanding. I was visibly upset, outside without a hat, out there in the water and they were there for me.”