LAKE STATION — A 48-year-old woman died in a single-vehicle rollover crash on the Indiana Toll Road early Wednesday, police said.
Michelle Ingram, of Gary, had been exiting toward Interstate 80/94 about 5:30 a.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve, causing her 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe to flip onto its passenger side and slide into the center concrete barrier.
Police said Ingram was wearing a seat belt, but her injuries were too severe. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lake County coroner.