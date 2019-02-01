HAMMOND — A 71-year-old grandmother was killed in a fire Wednesday, family members said.
Sherilyn "Sherry" Farmer, 71, was found inside the home late Wednesday, hours after a fire destroyed her home in the 2700 block of 163rd Place in Hammond's Hessville section.
Hammond firefighters encountered heavy flames at Farmer's front door when they arrived just after 7:15 a.m. Wednesday and were forced to retreat.
They continued to battle the blaze for several hours and then called in a demolition crew to help dig through the rubble to find Farmer's body.
The whole time, Farmer's family sat in vehicle in the extreme cold, hoping for a different outcome.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
Investigators have not been able to fully access the property, because much of the rubble remained frozen. They plan to inspect a dryer as the investigation continues because of a report Farmer had been having trouble with it in recent days, Smith said.