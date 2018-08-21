YMCA board names new CEO

CROWN POINT — The Crossroads YMCA Board of Directors has named a new CEO.
Jay Buckmaster comes to Crossroads YMCA with more than 20 years in YMCA leadership. He most recently served as CEO/President at Grand Traverse Bay YMCA in Traverse City, Michigan, and had been there since 2014.
Buckmaster is expected to begin his duties at Crossroads on Sept. 24.
Under his leadership in Michigan, the organization reportedly grew significantly both physically and financially.
Local YMCA officials say the appointment comes at an exciting time for the Crossroads YMCA, which is working on a $35 million expansion at the Southlake Y location in Crown Point and a $3 million project at the Hammond Y location — both scheduled for completion in spring 2019.
Before Michigan, Buckmaster held several positions including Senior Vice President at the Tampa Metro YMCA, Vice President of Operations and Executive Director (both with the Greater Wichita YMCA). He began his career at the YMCA in 1996 as a swim coach and aquatics director at Stevens Point Area YMCA in Wisconsin.
Buckmaster will oversee Crossroads YMCA branches in Crown Point, Griffith, Hammond and Whiting as well as completion of the two construction projects. Buckmaster replaces Laurie Haleska, who resigned as the YMCA CEO suddenly in March.
Crossroads YMCA Board President Mark Bates said the search committee and board selected a CEO who will embrace Crossroads YMCA with passion and "engage the communities we serve here in Northwest Indiana."
He said the Y looks forward to Buckmaster's leadership and continuing the Y’s strong presence in Lake County.
In a statement released to the press, Buckmaster said, "I am honored to be invited to serve at Crossroads YMCA. Along with a strong board, committed staff and strong community partners, I am excited about what we can do together to continue to strengthen our commitment to youth development and healthy living programs and services. Crossroads YMCA association has some exciting projects ahead and my family and I are excited to connect with the community and make Northwest Indiana our home."
Buckmaster and his wife, Megan, have three children.
