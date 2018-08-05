HIGHLAND — Walking 11 miles in the 90-plus degree heat Saturday led a group of young Catholics on a road to prayer, penance and fellowship.
The walk from St. Mary's Catholic Church in Crown Point to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church here was the first of two legs of what walkers called a "mini Camino" pilgrimage. It was fashioned after the traditional walk taken by thousands each year to the Camino de Santiago cathedral in northwest Spain where the remains of St. James, the patron saint of pilgrims, are buried.
The event was designed for those college-age Catholics as well as those in their 20s and 30s.
The second leg begins Sunday morning and will take the walkers 7.2 miles to All Saints Catholic Church in Hammond. The majority of the walk is along the Erie Lackawanna Trail.
Vicky Hathaway, 31, of Crown Point, described the first leg Saturday afternoon as "beautiful to painful."
"It helps center you. You have to carry everything in your packs. It makes you really think about what is necessary and important and put this in God's hands," said Hathaway who took the pilgrimage in Spain last year with friend Melanie Curtis, 30, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Kevin Driscoll, director of the office for youth and young adults for the Diocese of Gary.
When they came back, said Hathaway, they thought about how they could organize a mini version in Northwest Indiana.
"It is more than a walk, it is a spiritual pilgrimage," said Driscoll, adding for some it is a time to be alone and for others it is a time for fellowship.
"We're chasing something that is beyond us. It is a literal and metaphorical journey," said Driscoll, adding about 30 people are participating, but a couple dropped out mid walk because of the heat.
Christina Luna, 39, of Hammond, said the pilgrimage was something she needed.
"When you walk the wrong path, there is someone there to help you to the right path," she said, adding she spent most of the first day's journey in prayer.
Curti said during the pilgrimage in Spain, walkers carry a rock which represents their burdens. At some point, the rock is let go, symbolizing you have left those burdens in God's hands.
While the pilgrims here didn't carry rocks, she said the effect is the same. As you walk, she said, your burdens of every day life are lifted.
"Just think about life in the states. There is such a rush to do everything. The pilgrimage allows you to let it go," Curtis said.
"It is almost like you become unburdened," agreed Milly Virus, of Hammond. "It is very spiritual. Even though I almost didn't finish, I am looking forward to tomorrow."
They did, like in the pilgrimage in Spain, carry a passport with them, stopping in each community they passed through to have it stamped.
Once they arrived at the Highland church, volunteers fed and rehydrated them. Bishop Donald Hyling gave Mass. Many of them planned to camp out on the church grounds. Others said they would be sleeping inside the church.