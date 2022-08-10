Young legs pull their weight and more at fair

CROWN POINT — Some of the contestants at the Lake County Fair’s tractor pedal pull were rookies, while others were seasoned veterans. With family members cheering and moms recording the action with their cell phones, youngsters ages 3-12 years pulled their best.

The objective seemed simple enough: Pedal a mini-tractor 40 feet to the finish line. However, as young and old learned, it was a weighty challenge.

Each of the five age divisions had its own set of weights to pull. These weights increased with each age group, moving and becoming heavier as the tractor-pulled sled moved forward.

Starting at 100 pounds for the 3-4 age group, Hannah Boomsma, 3, of Crown Point, took first place, making it to 36 feet. Afterward, the youngster said the event felt good.

The 5-6 group was a competitive cluster, with eight youngsters reaching the finish line. After a runoff to determine first place, Owen Vos, 6, of Crown Point, won with a 38-foot effort.

“I just kept pedaling and would not quit,” Vos said.

Pedal pull officials cited Sunday’s rains for washing down the pavement, leaving it slick and creating a fast track.

Parents were very much involved, cheering for their children and others. Courtney and Brett Lockhart, of Dyer, watched as one daughter Scarlett, 3, took fifth in her age group and older daughter Layla, 10, took seventh in her age group.

“Scarlett did about as well as expected,” Courtney Lockhart said. Brett Lockhart added, “All that encouragement makes her shy, but the kids look forward to this.”

Layla Lockhart, a past competitor, said the key is “don’t take your feet off the pedal.”

Rachel Sharp, of Wheatfield, was cheering and photographing her son Miles as he approached but did not quite reach the finish line. The mother of four said her family has been in pedal pull for 13 years, with son Own a past champion.

Winning is fun, Sharp noted, adding, “It’s exciting to see your kids and other kids. You just want to see the kids happy.”

Sharp’s son did not win, but Jaxon Biesterfeld, 7, of Beecher, Illinois, a past champion, took first place in the 7-8 group with a 34-foot, 6-inch effort. His key was wearing boots for better grip.

Connor Chandler, 10, of Lowell, won the 9-10 division, completing the 40-foot distance. “Be proud,” he said. “Never give up.”

Winners qualify for the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 21 and a competition Sept. 4 in Lawrence, Michigan.

Weights advanced from 100 to 300 pounds and above for older competitors. Standing was not allowed, nor was jerking the pedals. Once a competitor stopped and appeared unable to advance farther, the child was ruled done.

The 11-12 group advanced from 400 to 600 pounds for a runoff, with Parker Monix, of Crown Point, edging Carter Biesterfeld, of Beecher.

“Just try your best,” said Monix, 12, a multiple past champion, “and keep going.”