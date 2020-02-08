Young survivor shares story of battling heart disease

"She was going to her doctor every six months and now once a year. We have to keep an eye on it," Ashley Carden said.

Camilla Carden's story was one part of the morning's event to help raise awareness about women's heart disease.

Others to speak at the event included Sean T. Dardeau, market chief executive officer at Porter Health Care System.

Dardeau introduced a panel of Porter Regional Hospital physicians who spoke including Dr. Maya Kommineni and Dr. Jessica Williams, both cardiologists and Dr. Mark Dixon, an electrophysiologist.

Dardeau, who touted the work of the cardiologists at Porter Regional Hospital, said the work of the American Heart Association is something he takes personally.

His mother, Patricia Dardeau, was 68 when she died in 2008 following open heart surgery performed at a hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"My main reason for coming to the Go Red event is for women. We don't want people to have to come to the hospital," Dardeau said.

Dardeau said that 18% of patients who come to the hospital's emergency room are going there for cardiac-related reasons.