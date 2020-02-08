You are the owner of this article.
Young survivor shares story of battling heart disease
Young survivor shares story of battling heart disease

CHESTERTON — Camilla Carden enjoys playing with her baby doll, coloring and tormenting her two brothers.

She's a "typical" 3-year old girl, her mother, Ashley Carden, said.

"You would never know she has a heart condition. She runs around and is a very happy girl and very outgoing," Carden said.

Young Camilla was accompanied by her mother and grandmother, Judi Somer, on Friday at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women heart health breakfast at Sand Creek Country Club.

Camilla was featured in a survivor video with the message "her heart was broken but American Heart Association (AHA) helped fix it."

Doctors discovered Camilla had a congenital heart defect, known as transposition of the great arteries, when her mother was pregnant with her and her twin brother, Canon.

Camilla also has a 5-year-old brother, Case.

The twins were born in July, 2016. Camilla underwent open heart surgery when she was 1 month old, Ashely Carden said.

"A week later she had a cardiac arrest episode and she went back to the intensive care unit for a few more weeks. At 60 days old she came home," Ashley Carden said.

Camilla, who lives in Chesterton and attends preschool, is doing really well now, her mother said.

"She was going to her doctor every six months and now once a year. We have to keep an eye on it," Ashley Carden said.

Camilla Carden's story was one part of the morning's event to help raise awareness about women's heart disease.

Others to speak at the event included Sean T. Dardeau, market chief executive officer at Porter Health Care System.

Dardeau introduced a panel of Porter Regional Hospital physicians who spoke including Dr. Maya Kommineni and Dr. Jessica Williams, both cardiologists and Dr. Mark Dixon, an electrophysiologist.

Dardeau, who touted the work of the cardiologists at Porter Regional Hospital, said the work of the American Heart Association is something he takes personally.

His mother, Patricia Dardeau, was 68 when she died in 2008 following open heart surgery performed at a hospital in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

"My main reason for coming to the Go Red event is for women. We don't want people to have to come to the hospital," Dardeau said.

Dardeau said that 18% of patients who come to the hospital's emergency room are going there for cardiac-related reasons.

"The No. 1 cause of death is cardiac related either a heart attack or a stroke," Dardeau said.

