Young women's group sends students backpacking

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The skies were a little threatening, but rain did not deter families from picking up free school supplies Saturday from Region Women In Action.

A relatively new organization devoted to serving the community, Region Women In Action, used its second project to help families in need just as a new school year begins during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re focused on bettering the community, so we thought about school supplies for kids so they have what they need,” said Najalynn Chandler, community relations administrator for this small group of local young college women.

After participating in a Black Lives Matter protest march in Merrillville, these four women set its sights on school children. Having all attended Merrillville High School, they were accustomed to seeing New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church across from MHS.

“We knew they had a day care program, so they were involved with children,” Chandler said, also citing the value of the church’s circular drive for facilitating socially distanced distributions.

The Rev. T. Brian Hill, pastor at New Ebenezer, commented, “We’re very excited about helping. This is a wonderful thing they’re doing for the kids, especially during this time of the pandemic."