Young women's group sends students backpacking

MERRILLVILLE — The skies were a little threatening, but rain did not deter families from picking up free school supplies Saturday from Region Women In Action.
A relatively new organization devoted to serving the community, Region Women In Action, used its second project to help families in need just as a new school year begins during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re focused on bettering the community, so we thought about school supplies for kids so they have what they need,” said Najalynn Chandler, community relations administrator for this small group of local young college women.
After participating in a Black Lives Matter protest march in Merrillville, these four women set its sights on school children. Having all attended Merrillville High School, they were accustomed to seeing New Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church across from MHS.
“We knew they had a day care program, so they were involved with children,” Chandler said, also citing the value of the church’s circular drive for facilitating socially distanced distributions.
The Rev. T. Brian Hill, pastor at New Ebenezer, commented, “We’re very excited about helping. This is a wonderful thing they’re doing for the kids, especially during this time of the pandemic."
The giveaway was scheduled for two hours, but after a little more than an hour, more than 40 vehicles had picked up supplies. Some school parents were picking up for one child, while others had as many as five children about to enter school.
“This is wonderful,” said Shelomi Hoff, of Merrillville, picking up two backpacks. “These young women are doing a great thing in the community. They’re young activists, and I hope they keep on benefiting the community.”
“This is great, because with COVID some schools are not certain what they’re doing,” said Merrillville mom Stephanie Manriquez, receiving four backpacks. “We appreciate this.”
Region Women In Action used its funds and donations to buy the supplies.
Some children, including Mina Dallas, 12, a seventh grader at Pierce Middle School in Merrillville, were busy “inspecting” the contents of their new backpacks. “It’s really cool to get this,” Dallas said. “There’s some really neat stuff here.”
The benefit served children entering kindergarten through eighth grade. Depending on the grade level, students received backpacks containing folders, binders, spiral notebooks, flash cards, pouches holding smaller supplies, composition notebooks, and index cards. All students received granola bars.
Working with church volunteers were three of the group’s four members: Chandler, Leanne Tennione, and Reem Sulieman. Tatiana Gilbert is also a member of the group.
Tennione, the group’s president, noted, “We are so happy and thankful to be able to do things for the community. We’re here for Merrillville and the Region. Anything we can do for the community, we want to help.
More information on Region Women In Action is available on Facebook and Instagram.
How do NWI school reentry plans compare?
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!