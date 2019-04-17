The Indiana Sheriff's Association (ISA) will celebrate its 40th annual Indiana Sheriffs' Association Youth Leadership Camp, which will be held in June and July again this year. The ISA is partnering with Indiana Donor Network to celebrate this memorable anniversary.
Indiana Donor Network coordinates organ, tissue and eye donation throughout Indiana and part of their mission includes educating Indiana youth about donation and transplantation.
There will be two camp sessions this year. The first session will be held June 25- 28 at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village, serving the northern part of the state. The second session will be held July 9-11 serving the southern part of the state at Waycross Episcopal Camp in Morgantown, Indiana (Brown County).
The Indiana Sheriffs' Association Youth Leadership Camp is a program provided by the ISA for boys and girls who are currently in the 7th or 8th grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement.
Any boy or girl in the 7th or 8th grade interested in attending the camp should contact the Captain Derek J. Allen (219-326-7700, ext. 2283 / dallen@lcso.in.gov), one of the school resource officers or your school counselor for an application and additional information.