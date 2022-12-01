Lakes of the Four Seasons firefighters sponsor holiday benefit

LAKES OF THE FOUR SEASONS — The Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force will sponsor its 15th annual Stop, Drop & Donate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be at Fire Station 1, 745 W. 275 South, Hebron.

Those who drop off their nonperishable food donations can visit with the Grinch, Cindy Lou Who or Santa.

Donors can also mail or drop off a check to Fire Station 1, 745 W 275 S, Hebron, IN 46341; or use PayPal to make their gifts.

All donations will be taken to the respective food pantry (either Winfield Township or Porter Township) to benefit less-fortunate families in the communities that the fire department serves.

The Lakes of the Four Seasons Fire Force was formed in 1969 and provides fire protection and ambulance service to Winfield Township, LOFS, the town of Winfield and the West Porter Fire Protection District.

Stop, Drop & Donate was started in December 2008 when the fire chief at that time received a call that one of the local pantries was almost empty, interim Fire Chief Kevin Heerema explained.

For more information on donations, call 219-662-7576, ext. 5.

The Lakes of the Four Seasons Volunteer Fire Force is also recruiting new and experienced volunteer firefighters. For information about how to apply, visit lofsfire.com.