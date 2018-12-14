We’ve all heard about random acts of kindness, but it's a way of life at Lakes of Valparaiso, thanks to the staff of the upscale rental community in Valparaiso.
Every November staff members get together to decide what organizations will benefit during Lakes of Valparaiso Random Acts of Kindness Week, with a different cause chosen for each day.
Last year, for example, a couple of maintenance staff wanted to do something for the Valparaiso police department, so they took them dinner.
“Last year one of our leasing people donated to an animal shelter, another donated to a school,” recalls Vice President of Real Estate Operations Angela Fielder.
For each chosen cause, staff members randomly pull two names out of a hat to work together to complete the act of kindness. This not only splits the work but it also allows for those staff members to get to know each other better, increasing the sense of community at Lakes of Valparaiso.
These are the causes that will benefit from the Lakes of Valparaiso effort this year:
• Lakeshore PAWS. This organization is dedicated to finding homes for abandoned and unwanted pets in Northwest Indiana.
• 500turkeys.com: With community assistance, the organization provides food boxes that contain a turkey, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, carrots, green beans, Jell-O, brownie mix, cornbread and cranberries.
• Various schools
• A women’s shelter
• Purchasing groceries for a local shopper
“We try to promote the Random Acts of Kindness Week among our residents to get them involved one day of that week,” says Fielder.
One way to capture residents’ attention is posting the information on Lakes of Valparaiso’s Facebook page along with a photo and a tag. “We hope residents see the message and decide to do something to help,” says Fielder.