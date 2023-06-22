Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute marked the opening of its latest location in Crown Point.

The orthopedic health care provider had an open house to celebrate the second anniversary of its Crown Point clinic at 500 E. 109th Ave. in Crown Point. It never had a grand opening because of coronavirus restrictions.

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute started in Gary 50 years ago and now has locations in Munster, Schererville, Portage, Chesterton, Valparaiso and Michigan City. It opened a clinic at the northeast corner of 109th Avenue and Delaware Street just off the Interstate 65 exit. Eleven specialists operate there, providing patients with bone, joint, muscle and nerve-related care.

“At Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute, we are dedicated to providing the same exceptional level of care our patients have come to trust, and we look forward to remaining a part of the Crown Point community for years to come,” Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute CEO Dale Ingram said. “We are proud to serve our neighbors and friends throughout the region, and we are excited that our brand-new, state-of-the-art facility tailored to the unique orthopedic needs of our patients will allow us to better do so.”

Partner and spine surgeon Dwight Tyndall said the investment in the “new building demonstrates a significant commitment to Crown Point.”

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute seeks to recruit world-class specialists and “continue to grow and deliver the “best orthopedic care in the country," president and hand surgeon Aaron Anderson said.

Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute employs 150 people across its network and serves as the team doctor for Valparaiso University, Indiana Elite FC, Boone Grove High School, Chesterton High School, Crown Point High School, Kankakee Valley High School, LaPorte High School, Portage High School, Valparaiso High School and Wheeler High School.

“We are blessed and fortunate that Lakeshore Bone and Joint chose Crown Point for their new facility delivering first-class healthcare to our community," Crown Point Mayor Pete Land said.

For more information, visit lbji.com or call 219-921-1444.