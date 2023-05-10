The Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will hear about progress on rail projects and transit-oriented development at a meeting later this month.

The chamber of commerce serving Hammond and East Chicago will host the Regional Development Authority and Northern Indiana Transportation Commuter Transportation District at its general membership meeting at noon May 31. The meeting will take place at Dynasty Banquets at 4125 Calumet Ave. in Hammond.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. and lunch at 11:30 a.m. The presentation will begin at noon.

RDA President and CEO Sherri Ziller and NICTD President Michael Noland will discuss the South Shore Line extension south to Dyer and the double track east to Michigan City.

"Already we are seeing hundreds of millions of dollars invested in projects underway, in Hammond and Michigan City, that are directly related to the West Lake Corridor and Double Track Projects," the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce said in a press release. "Additionally, we will hear about seven Transit Development Districts or TDDs established last year in Northwest Indiana and their future impact on the entire Region. These districts will enable the RDA to accelerate development and support public infrastructure investment around the commuter rail stations in Northwest Indiana."

The chamber luncheon is open to the general public.

Tickets are $35 and must be reserved in advance. For more information or tickets, call 219-931-1000 or email paula@lakeshorechamber.org.