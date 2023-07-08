Lakeshore Coffee & Specialties has joined the Michigan City ArtWalk.

The Michigan City Art League works with local merchants to display the work of its members in storefronts across town.

"The Michigan City Art League is excited to announce the newest addition to their ArtWalk, a program in which businesses display and sell artwork from member artists. Lakeshore Coffee & Specialties, located at 444 Wabash St. in Michigan City, is now displaying the wide variety of artwork in all areas of the store," said Kadie O'Connor with the Michigan City Art League.

The program started with Swingbelly's Restaurant on Route 12 in Michigan City. The restaurant invited Michigan City Art League members to hang and sell their art there years.

The program became a successful way to showcase its members' art to the public.

RS Physical Therapy, Base Camp Marina Cafe and Provisions, Unsalted, No Sharks and the Old Lighthouse Museum Shop all display the work of emerging and established artists, which is usually for sale.

"ArtWalk is an idea developed by the oldest art group in Michigan City, the Michigan City Art League, which was established in 1932," O'Connor said. "Over the years it has provided art instruction, a place to meet and paint, and encouraged the development of beginning artists. Newer students are given the opportunity to learn from artists who have been painting for many years and are very open and encouraging. As ArtWalk grows, pamphlets will be available at participating businesses so that anyone interested in following this floating gallery' in nearby locations can easily do so."

The Art League offers classes year-round at the Queen of All Saints School, where its members also exhibit their work at the Legacy Center Gallery.