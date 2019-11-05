MERRILLVILLE — The holidays are a special time of year, full of traditions and memories, and Lakeshore PBS is asking viewers to share those moments with its audience.
Specifically, it's asking for video submissions that showcase how community members across the Region celebrate the season for an upcoming holiday special.
Lakeshore PBS, Northwest Indiana's local public televisions station, is looking for viewers to submit a 2-3 minute video about their holiday traditions. Lakeshore will gather all the submissions and create a local program "Traditions: Spirit of the Holidays." It will be aired multiple times during the holiday season.
"We are asking them to share their videos with us that capture their holiday traditions, whether it is decking the house out in lights, recreating family recipes or volunteering in your community. We want to see what your family, friends, or coworkers do to celebrate the season every year."
In two of the last three years, Lakeshore PBS has won the Indiana Broadcasters Association's Cardinal Award for Community Engagement. In 2017, and again this year, the station was a finalist for the IBA Station of the Year in Market 2 (outside Indianapolis) with both year' honors going to WPTA, the ABC affiliate in Fort Wayne.
For video submission information or tips, visit www.LakeshorePBS.org/traditions, or call Lauren at 219-756-5656. Submissions are requested by noon on Dec. 6.