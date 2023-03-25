Lakeshore PBS, Northwest Indiana's Public Broadcasting Station affiliate, is making more documentaries available for free to local educators and students.

The Merrillville-based television station, which airs both locally produced and national PBS content, made “Shifting Sands: On the Path to Sustainability” and “Everglades of the North: The Story of the Grand Kankakee Marsh” free this school year. It's also making "An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” available on-demand for use in the classroom.

Teachers and students can stream them online and through the free PBS Video App.

Patricia Wisniewski with For Goodness Sake Productions partnered with Tom Desch and his House Painter Media production company to make “An American Home: Frank Lloyd Wright’s B. Harley Bradley House” in 2017.

Desch directed the film. He said it connects a local treasure to a history lesson.

“I hope people who watch 'An American Home' come away with the idea that amazing history can be experienced in their own backyard. It's not necessary to travel far to experience things that helped change the world,” Desch said.

The documentary focuses on the famed architect, highlighting the B. Harley Bradley House in Kankakee. The home, built in 1900, was one of Wright's earlier Prairie-style designs and contributed to his wide-reaching influence on architecture.

Desch said they were making the documentary available now partly because public tours recently resumed at the B. Harley Bradley House.

“We're moving to make this film free and accessible to students, educators and the general public at this time because the B. Harley Bradley House has recently opened after its winter break, and we feel it's a great time to experience this architectural treasure,” Desch said. “We hope the film will help entice visitors to visit the property and help them understand the home's special place in American architectural history. In addition, the spring and early summer is a great time to celebrate all things Wright. The Frank Lloyd Wright Trust hosts its annual house walk on May 20th, and Frank Lloyd Wright's birthday is coming up on June 8th.”

Any teachers interested in using the film in their curriculum can find a free educator’s guide at anamericanhomefilm.com/educators.