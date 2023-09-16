Lakeshore Public Media won a national Public Media Award from the National Educational Telecommunications Association.

Lakeshore was awarded in the performing arts category and received a nomination in the military chronicles category.

Anthony Santucci, vice president of production at Lakeshore Public Media, produced the nominated segments for the nonprofit station. He credited his team and the Calumet Region's wealth of culture.

"The production team is committed to sharing the vibrancy of life elevated by the efforts and arts within our communities. Being nominated for a PMA, let alone two, is invigorating for my team and I as we continue to find rich stories to share,” Santucci said

Lakeshore's "Eye on the Arts" show won for its segment on the musician Lannie Turner.

The “Leon's Heroes and Dare2tri” segment also was nominated for its reportage on the annual America's Race and how Leon's Triathlon supports the Injured Military Camp that gives veterans with disabilities a place to bond.

Public media journalists bestowed the awards, which were selected from a glut of entries.

The awards ceremony was hosted by Whitney Reynolds, whose Emmy-nominated "Whitney Reynolds Show" airs on Lakeshore PBS.

"Being a host and executive producer, I understand firsthand what goes into the content behind each submission,” Reynolds said. “It's an honor to be sharing a stage with the best in business and cheering them on as they receive an award that recognizes their hard work and passion."